Nick Bosa and Parris Campbell Carted off with Leg Injuries

Adam Prescott

The second NFL Sunday afternoon of the season did not begin well for a pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes, as second-year players Nick Bosa and Parris Campbell were both carted off the field after lower-leg injuries.

Bosa, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, went down in the first quarter of San Francisco’s game at the New York Jets. He immediately began grabbing his knee before exiting the field of play on a cart.

Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) also suffered what appeared to be a knee injury after a rough hit midway through the first quarter against the Vikings. The speedster took an end-around toward the right sideline and was tackled low by safety Harrison Smith. Campbell was also carted off the field.

Bosa tallied 47 tackles last year as a rookie, including 16 for a loss and nine sacks. He also added 25 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and an interception. In three postseason games, Bosa registered four sacks and combined for 15 tackles in helping lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

Campbell appeared in seven games throughout his inaugural campaign that saw multiple injuries, ultimately catching 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He has already faced a broken hand, broken foot, sports hernia and hamstring problem throughout his young NFL career.

More details about these two injuries will be announced when they become available.

