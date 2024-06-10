Buckeyes Now

'No Problems': Father of Ohio State QB Air Noland Shuts Down Transfer Portal Rumors

According to his father, the transfer rumors surrounding Ohio State Buckeyes QB Air Noland are unfounded.

Matt Galatzan

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) takes a snap beside offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) takes a snap beside offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

Former five-star quarterback and true freshman Air Noland signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes with the hopes of eventually becoming the next great signal-caller in Columbus.

To most these days, that comes with the expectation of starting from Day 1 - or at the very least, starting early in their careers. Should that prove to not be the case, many young quarterbacks elect to jump ship and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, hoping to find more playing time.

So unsurprisingly, with Noland unlikely to win the starting job in the midst of a fierce competition, transfer rumors began to emerge.

However, it appears those rumors were unfounded. During a recent appearance on the Juck on Bucks podcast, Noland's father, Prentiss Noland Jr., debunked that narrative, stating that his son has no intentions of entering the portal.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) takes a snap beside offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) takes a snap beside offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

"Of course, we hear the rumors, my phone is ringing … I've already got like 45 calls here in Atlanta about that situation," the elder Noland said."Just to put the rumors to bed, Air's in Columbus. There are no problems. There's no situation. Did he get a little homesick? Yes, he was homesick when he first got to Ohio. He's like any other normal teenager that leaves."

As it stands, Noland - who came to the Buckeyes as the five-star recruit and the No. 3 QB in the nation per Rivals.com - has an uphill battle if he wants to earn the starting job or any significant playing time.

While it hasn't been announced in any fashion by head coach Ryan Day, senior transfer Will Howard is expected by most to get the first crack at the starting QB job, and would likely be followed by Devin Brown, and freshman Julian Sayin on the depth chart. And that's not even taking into account redshirt freshman Lincoln Keinholz, who also seems to be ahead of Noland on the depth chart.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean Noland's eventual path to the starting job is out of reach, and if he stays patient and continues to develop in Ryan Day and Chip Kelly's offense, he will have every opportunity to get his shot down the line.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News