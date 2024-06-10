'No Problems': Father of Ohio State QB Air Noland Shuts Down Transfer Portal Rumors
Former five-star quarterback and true freshman Air Noland signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes with the hopes of eventually becoming the next great signal-caller in Columbus.
To most these days, that comes with the expectation of starting from Day 1 - or at the very least, starting early in their careers. Should that prove to not be the case, many young quarterbacks elect to jump ship and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, hoping to find more playing time.
So unsurprisingly, with Noland unlikely to win the starting job in the midst of a fierce competition, transfer rumors began to emerge.
However, it appears those rumors were unfounded. During a recent appearance on the Juck on Bucks podcast, Noland's father, Prentiss Noland Jr., debunked that narrative, stating that his son has no intentions of entering the portal.
"Of course, we hear the rumors, my phone is ringing … I've already got like 45 calls here in Atlanta about that situation," the elder Noland said."Just to put the rumors to bed, Air's in Columbus. There are no problems. There's no situation. Did he get a little homesick? Yes, he was homesick when he first got to Ohio. He's like any other normal teenager that leaves."
As it stands, Noland - who came to the Buckeyes as the five-star recruit and the No. 3 QB in the nation per Rivals.com - has an uphill battle if he wants to earn the starting job or any significant playing time.
While it hasn't been announced in any fashion by head coach Ryan Day, senior transfer Will Howard is expected by most to get the first crack at the starting QB job, and would likely be followed by Devin Brown, and freshman Julian Sayin on the depth chart. And that's not even taking into account redshirt freshman Lincoln Keinholz, who also seems to be ahead of Noland on the depth chart.
Nevertheless, that doesn't mean Noland's eventual path to the starting job is out of reach, and if he stays patient and continues to develop in Ryan Day and Chip Kelly's offense, he will have every opportunity to get his shot down the line.