Ohio State Athletics Announces Projected Deficit, Budget Cuts for Fiscal Year 2021

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced details of an FY’21 budget Wednesday morning that includes department-wide budget cuts, furloughs and reductions in force. The efforts focus on mitigating a projected $107 million deficit as a result of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State’s 36 varsity sports will remain intact and student-athletes will continue to have a fully funded grant-in-aid program, support services, and resources in the $180 million budget.

“Our student-athletes are our primary responsibility,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said in a prepared statement. “They have and will continue to come first. We have put together a responsible and conservative budget for this fiscal year, which assumes full support for our student-athletes. In the midst of this devastating pandemic, we remain committed to providing a safe and excellent academic and athletic experience for all of our student-athletes.”

See the official Oho State release here.

Cuts were made prior to the start of this fiscal year, saving $5.6 million, in the form of a hiring freeze, not filling vacant positions, no merit increases, elimination of travel, pausing some facility projects and operating budget spending restrictions.

Major expense reductions include $9.6 million in savings through a short-term restructure on debt, $6.1 million in cuts from sports’ operating budgets, $4 million on administration/support unit operating budgets, $3.4 million in football game day expenses, $3 million in non-conference game guarantees and $3.0 million in facility operations.

The FY’21 budget includes $25 million for scholarships, $3.6 million for student-athlete academic support, $3 million for meals, refueling stations and nutrition, and $1.8 million for sports medicine and sports psychology services.

NOTE: The current budget excludes media rights revenue still to be determined by the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Personnel-related adjustments based on furloughs, salary cuts and reductions in force will save an additional $7 million. Virtually every employee in the department will be affected, as illustrated below:

- 48 members of the athletic training staff and strength and conditioning staff will have a 5-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;

- 213 staff members are assigned to a 10-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;

- 84 staff members will go on a 60-day, continuous furlough or redeployment from Oct. 9 through Dec. 31;

- 47 contracted staff members will be asked to take a voluntary, 5 percent salary reduction between Oct. 1 and June 30, 2021; and

- A permanent reduction in force will eliminate 25 full-time athletics positions.

The four staff members in the athletic department’s Sports Psychology and Wellness Services team will not be furloughed.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!