Ohio State Athletics Pleads with Fans to Wear a Mask

To this point, the NCAA has not made an official decision on whether or not there will be a college football season, let alone fall sports of any kind. Perhaps it's fair to say that everyone has their own opinions on safety while playing with this virus spreading throughout the country. But one thing is for sure - if the CoVID-19 pandemic gets worse in the coming months, the chances of playing football games in particular undoubtedly decreases.

In an effort to try and do their part, several members of The Ohio State University Athletic Department have tried to encourage fans to wear masks when they go out in public.

Here is Buckeyes' Athletic Director Gene Smith with his plea to fans:

The men's basketball coaching staff has gotten involved as well.

Women's Soccer Head Coach Laurie Walker-Hock tweeted this video to fans this afternoon while she was vacationing up in Northern Ohio.

Men's Lacrosse Coach Nick Meyers wants to see fans supporting his team this upcoming spring.

Men's Hockey Coach Steve Rohlik encouraged fans as well.

It's a tough world out there at the moment. As folks try to come to terms with the fact that the pandemic is still affecting our communities and our every day lives, it's nice to see several prominent members of the Ohio State community encouraging fans to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Hopefully this can help Buckeye fans enjoy a football season this fall.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!