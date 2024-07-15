Ohio State 5-Star Cornerback Might Choose to De-Commit

5-star Ohio State CB commit Na'eem Offord says Auburn and Oregon are the two schools in the mix the most for him right now, & has a return visit in mind (VIP).



"Freeze tells me I'm an Auburn guy. Telling me I'm one of his top 10 players he wants."https://t.co/H98Y0H9Mg5 pic.twitter.com/H4ankoS1kE