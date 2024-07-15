Ohio State 5-Star Cornerback Might Choose to De-Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have insanely talented recruiting classes coming up. Ryan Day has done an amazing job of securing commitments from many top prospects across the nation.
Unfortunately, it appears that Ohio State may be getting close to losing one of their top commits.
According to a report from Christian Clemente of 247 Sports, five-star cornerback commit Na'eem Offord is considering decommitting. He is interested in visiting and considering both the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks.
Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, Offord is a huge piece of the Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class. Losing him would be a huge fit for the class as a whole.
Offord is an extremely talented player and has even received a massive NFL comparison.
On3 views him as a similar player to current NFL free agent cornerback and longtime star Stephon Gilmore.
"Na'eem Offord's functional athleticism, smooth movement skills, elite change of direction and playmaking ability on Friday nights reminds us of Stephon Gilmore. Both are similar from a size and athleticism perspective at the same stage. Gilmore played a bunch of quarterback at the high school level, while Offord is used as a defensive back and versatile offensive threat, lining up at multiple positions on that side of the ball."
While it is not a guarantee that he'll leave Ohio State, that possibility is seeming more and more likely. Hopefully, Day and the Buckeyes' coaching staff will figure out a way to keep him committed.
This happens more often than programs would like. Offord is simply trying to make the best choice for his future, but leaving the Buckeyes could be a massive mistake as well.
Expect to hear more updates on this situation in the near future. Ohio State will just have to wait and see what their elite cornerback recruit decides to do.