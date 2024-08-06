Ohio State Buckeyes' OC Chip Kelly Details Relationship with Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the start of the 2024 college football season.
Chip Kelly will lead what is expected to be a dynamic Ohio State offense. However, he is working under a head coach in Ryan Day who he used to mentor.
During a quote after practice on Tuesday, Kelly was asked about his relationship with Day. He was asked if he's still mentoring the Buckeyes' head coach or how their working relationship currently is going.
Here is what Kelly had to say about the situation:
"So I think when you're trying to win, I don't think you look at it lik who's the mentor or who's the boss. It's how do we put our players in a position to make plays and that's the bottom line. And I think the good thing is that we know each other so well. Like neither of us has an ego. I don't care if it's his idea or if it's my idea or Brian Hartline's idea."
That quote came directly from our own Brendan Gulick, who was live at the facility during Kelly's press appearance today.
Basically, Kelly is ready to do whatever it takes to win and he's not worried about anyone's role.
There is no question that on paper the Buckeyes have a roster that should compete for a National Championship. In order to reach that goal, the coaching staff will have to do their job at an elite level.
Kelly has always run powerful offenses. He has a very fast-paced system that puts up numbers. That is expected to be the case at Ohio State this season.
No one should be worrying about ego within the coaching staff. They're all on the same page and ready to get to work this season.