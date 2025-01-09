Ohio State Coach Reveals Ryan Day's Demeanor After Michigan Loss
When the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in their regular-season finale, to say that alarm bells sounded would be putting it lightly.
At the time, it simply did not look like Ohio State had the mettle to win a national championship. Not after mustering just 10 points against a clearly inferior Michigan team—in Columbus, mind you—to drop its fourth straight matchup in the rivalry.
After the loss, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was immediately put on notice, and many felt that he would be coaching for his job in the College Football Playoff.
Well, now, Ohio State is one win away from reaching the National Championship Game, and Day's seat is cooler than ever.
So, just how did Day recover after such a rough defeat at the hands of the Wolverines?
Buckeyes strength coach Mick Marotti said that there was never any doubt in Day's mind that the pendulum would swing back the other way.
“He’s a pro,” Marotti told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “He’s the coach at The Ohio State University. He knows the expectations. He knows what comes with the job. He never wavered, and the team never wavered.”
Marotti said that Day's demeanor remained stoic and steadfast and that he told his players to look ahead to the CFP.
Apparently, Day did an incredible job instilling confidence in his group, as Ohio State hammered the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round and then eviscerated the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
The Buckeyes will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl this Friday.