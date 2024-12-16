Ohio State Buckeyes Connected to Star Transfer Portal DB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal. Ryan Day has always looked to elite talent since the transfer portal became such a big deal.
One area that Ohio State will need to bring in more talent is in the defensive secondary. They could use a legitimate No. 1 cornerback that has experience and is proven playing at the college level.
Well, they have now been connected to one.
Eleven Warrriors has named Arizona Wildcats' transfer Tacario Davis as a potential option for the Buckeyes.
"Given that Ohio State has shown interest in a couple of transfer cornerbacks, we’d be remiss not to mention Davis, a second-team all-conference honoree in each of his last two seasons at Arizona and the top-ranked cornerback in the portal. He’d project as an immediate replacement for Burke as OSU’s No. 1 cornerback if the Buckeyes were to get involved, though there’s no known connection between them yet."
Davis would be a massive addition for Ohio State, although there are a lot of teams who would like to bring him in.
At the start of the 2024 college football season, Davis was projecting to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his season did not go as expected. The entire team struggled.
Due to the rough all-around year, Davis opted to enter the transfer portal.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Davis ended up recording 43 total tackles and six defended passes. It was far from the kind of season that he was targeting.
Back in 2023, he ended up with 25 tackles, an interception, and 15 defended passes. Those are the kind of impact numbers that he is more than capable of producing.
While this is far from a report that the Buckeyes are talking with Davis, it's an interesting connection. Ohio State has a need at cornerback and Davis is one of the best available.
This would be a big step in the right direction for the team's 2025 defense.