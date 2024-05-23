Report: Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR Arrested on Federal Charges
A former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver is reportedly finding himself in serious trouble with the law once again.
Per reports from Eleven Warriors, former OSU pass-catcher Corey Smith Jr. was arrested in Columbus Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service for a federal violation of his parole.
Per the report, Smith Jr. remains wanted in the state of West Virginia for a parole violation and failure to appear in court stemming from an aggravated robbery charge in 2018.
In 2021, Smith Jr. and former Buckeye Michael Hill were sentenced to over four years in prison for involvement in a drug ring in the states of Ohio and West Virginia. Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute crystal meth, a schedule II drug.
An Akron native, Smith Jr. played at Ohio State from 2013-16. He won a National Championship with Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott-led Buckeyes in 2014. During his time in Columbus, Smith Jr. posted 31 catches for 351 yards.