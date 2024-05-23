Buckeyes Now

Report: Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR Arrested on Federal Charges

Former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Corey Smith Jr. continues to add to his troubling legal resume.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 12, 2016; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Smith (5) runs with the ball after the catch during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Smith (5) runs with the ball after the catch during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver is reportedly finding himself in serious trouble with the law once again.

Per reports from Eleven Warriors, former OSU pass-catcher Corey Smith Jr. was arrested in Columbus Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service for a federal violation of his parole.

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Smith (5) against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Smith (5) against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Per the report, Smith Jr. remains wanted in the state of West Virginia for a parole violation and failure to appear in court stemming from an aggravated robbery charge in 2018.

In 2021, Smith Jr. and former Buckeye Michael Hill were sentenced to over four years in prison for involvement in a drug ring in the states of Ohio and West Virginia. Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute crystal meth, a schedule II drug.

An Akron native, Smith Jr. played at Ohio State from 2013-16. He won a National Championship with Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott-led Buckeyes in 2014. During his time in Columbus, Smith Jr. posted 31 catches for 351 yards.

Published
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT