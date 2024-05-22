Ohio State Will Not Play on Friday During 2024 Season
Only one day of the week is worthy of hosting Ohio State Buckeyes football: Saturday.
FOX Sports released its schedule for this year's series of "FOX College Football Fridays" on Wednesday afternoon. The 12-game list includes 11 different teams spanning the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences.
The Buckeyes were left out of the series, giving them a regular-season schedule that will be played exclusively on Saturdays. As of now, Ohio State's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on November 30 is the only outing to air on FOX.
The lineup of "FOX College Football Fridays" games is as follows:
- September 13: Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats
- September 20: Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- September 27: Washington Huskies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- October 4: Michigan State Spartans @ Oregon Ducks
- October 11: Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins
- October 18: Oregon Ducks at Purdue Boilermakers
- October 25: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at USC Trojans
- November 8: Iowa Hawkeyes at UCLA Bruins
- November 15: UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies
- November 22: Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan State Spartans
FOX will also air a regular-season game between the Utah Utes and UCF Knights on Friday, November 29, as well as the Mountain West Championship game on Friday, December 6.
Ohio State is by no means the only school left off of FOX's list. Five other teams (from just the Big Ten) did not receive a Friday contest. Some of the league's heaviest hitters are in the same boat as the Buckeyes, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions.