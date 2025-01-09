Ohio State Buckeyes Could Be Top Transfer Contender for Carson Beck
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently focused on their upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns. However, it's never too early to begin looking ahead to what the team is looking like for the 2025 season as well.
Right now, Ohio State looks the part of a national championship favorite for next year. There is one question mark about the team that will need to be answered.
Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are the two most likely starting quarterback options for Ryan Day. Neither of them has any meaningful playing experience.
That doesn't mean that the Buckeyes have to make a move to bring in another quarterback via the transfer portal, but it is certainly an option.
With that in mind, there is a new option that Ohio State should aggressive pursue and be a top contender for in the portal.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He had planned on entering the NFL Draft, but it sounds like he has changed his mind and will return for another season of college football.
Beck would be a perfect target for the Buckeyes. He would give Sayin and St. Clair one more year to prepare and would also be an elite option for Ohio State at the same time.
Despite having a down season in 2024 compared to 2023, Beck is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation.
Speaking of his 2024 season, Beck ended up completing 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Bringing Beck onboard would instantly take the Buckeyes' chances up a notch. He's that kind of talent and would be an even bigger addition than Will Howard was this season.
Obviously, when a player like Beck enters the portal, a lot of teams are going to try to land him. Ohio State will have a lot of competition, but they can offer him the entire package.
It will be interesting to see if Day and the Buckeyes get involved with Beck. Should they choose to pursue him, they would absolutely become a top contender from a football and NIL perspective.