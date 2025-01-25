Ohio State Buckeyes Star Delivers Bold Message to Teammates
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is heading to the NFL, and the star pass-catcher is certainly leaving one heck of a legacy behind him.
Egbuka was a steadying presence all season long for Ohio State and helped the school win its first national championship in a decade, so he has been immortalized in Buckeyes lore.
The 22-year-old was part of an absolutely lethal receiving corps in 2024, and now, he will be leaving that all behind for the pros.
However, Egbuka has dropped a rather bold message for the wide outs that he will be departing and seems to have the utmost confidence that things in Columbus will be just fine without him.
“I think there's a standard to uphold when it comes to Zone 6, the wide receiver room specifically, and that standard’s never going to change. It's a standard of excellence,” Egbuka told reporters. “No worries there when it comes to Jeremiah [Smith], Carnell [Tate] and Brandon [Inniss]. They're going to live up to every ounce of hype that there is.”
Smith has already done that and then some, as he was one of the most explosive weapons in college football in what was just his freshman campaign. Tate also showed flashes of brilliance, and while Inniss was scarcely used, he is definitely talented enough to step into a larger role.
Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, completing a terrific four-year run with Ohio State.
It will definitely be exciting to see Smith and Co. continue to develop heading into 2025.