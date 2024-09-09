Ohio State Buckeyes' Former Top Recruit Has Been Massive Disappointment
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten off to a 2-0 start and have outscored their opponents 108-6 over their first two games, so everything seems to be simpatico on the defensive side of the ball.
On one hand, that's true. Star defenders like Tyleik Williams, Jack Sawyer and Denzel Burke (who was ejected for targeting in Week 2) have been brilliant thus far.
But one Ohio State defensive player has not exactly been living up to expectations: linebacker C.J. Hicks.
Once a five-star recruit, Hicks was expected to play a rather prominent role on the Buckeyes' defense in 2024 following the departure of some key players from the linebacking corps.
However, Hicks has not been performing up to par thus far, and Brandon Little of A to Z Sports has pointed out that Hicks seems to have lost his job to Arvell Reese.
Reese has been pretty impressive over the first couple of games of the season, logging seven tackles and a tackle for a loss.
The sophomore did not register a single statistic last year, as he was buried way down on Ohio State's depth chart. But now, he appears to have made a rather significant jump.
Of course, we are only two weeks into the season. There is still plenty of time for Hicks to right the ship and get back into the good graces of the coaching staff.
But on the other hand, if Hicks isn't getting a whole lot of playing time against Akron and Western Michigan, how is he going to get on the field consistently in Big Ten conference play?
We'll see how the situation unfolds as the 2024 campaign progresses.