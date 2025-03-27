Ohio State Buckeyes Interested In Big Ten Transfer Center
The busiest time in college basketball is among us.
The transfer portal's 30-day window opened on Monday and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been busy looking at different options to bring in. According to On3, Ohio State is one of many teams with interest in Rutgers transfer center Lathan Sommerville.
The Buckeyes are part of a list that includes Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and USC, among others.
Sommerville was part of a historic recruiting class for Rutgers last year. It was the top class in program history, led by Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. Rutgers was in need of a big man to step in and Sommerville impressed right away.
The 6-foot-10 center played in 32 games for Rutgers as a freshman, making 15 starts. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 86.3% from the free throw line.
Sommerville showed an impressive skillset on the offensive end of the floor. He had a soft touch in the post and was able to create contact and score from the free throw line. Defensively, Sommerville struggled and this is the biggest area of his game that needs improvement.
Ohio State finished the season with a record of 17-15, losing five of its final seven games. The Buckeyes fell in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament before declining invitations to postseason tournaments. Ohio State is in the midst of an important offseason as the coaching staff looks to build a roster that can win right away next season.