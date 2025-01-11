Ohio State Buckeyes' Jack Sawyer Receives Bold Take from Draft Expert
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to pull off a huge 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. Jack Sawyer was a big part of the reason they were able to win the game and advance to the national championship.
Sawyer made one of the biggest plays in Ohio State football history.
Late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, Sawyer forced a strip-sack against Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Not only did he force the fumble and get the sack, he scooped up the football and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown to put the game on ice.
No Buckeyes fan is ever going to forget that play. It will be remembered for as long as Ohio State football is around.
Following that play, Sawyer's name has become much more recognizable. He was already projected to be a potential first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but had started being projected more in the second round.
Whether or not his heroic play against the Longhorns will help him rise in the draft rankings remains to be seen. However, one NFL Draft expert has spoken out boldly about the Buckeyes' star defender.
ESPN's Matt Miller is a big fan of Sawyer. He believes that NFL teams are going to "fall in love" with hiim throughout the NFL Draft process.
"Got the chance to talk to Jack Sawyer at Ohio state pro day last year. He epitomizes Buckeye football. You see it with his effort every single down. Coaches are going to love him when they get involved in draft prep," Miller wrote.
During the 2024 college football season, Sawyer has put together big numbers. He has racked up 56 total tackles to go along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, two defensive touchdowns, and six defended passes.
There are very few players in college football who have made a bigger impact on their team than Sawyer.
Not only has he put up big numbers, he has shown off incredible leadership. Sawyer has been the unquestioned leader of the Ohio State defense. That will be a major plus for him throughout the draft process as well.
All of that being said, Sawyer did himself a major favor when it comes to his NFL future. That being said, he is only focused on winning a national championship for the Buckeyes right now.