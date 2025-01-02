Ohio State Buckeyes Freshman Star Breaks Massive School Record
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a lot of star wide receivers over the years. Many of them have gone on to have successful NFL careers. However, there is a chance that Jeremiah Smith could end up being the best.
In his first season, Smith has blown the expectations completely out of the water. He has already become the top wide receiver that many NFL scouts are looking at.
While he won't be taking his talents for another couple of years, his future could not be brighter.
Against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl this evening, Smith has had a monstrous game. He also broke a major school record.
As shared by Chris Low on X, Smith has set the program freshman record for receiving yards in a game. Cris Carter had held the record for years with 172.
At the time of this writing, Smith has racked up seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in today's game. Oregon has had zero answers for him all game long.
Coming into today's game, Smith had already put together a huge season. He entered the contest with 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was averaging 16.5 yards per reception.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Smith possesses the speed, athleticism, route-running, hands, and ability to high-point catches. He is the complete package.
Behind the huge performance from the offense and a strong showing from the defense, Ohio State looks likely to move on to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. It has been a dominant showing from the Buckeyes, who have been a top-tier championship contender all season long.
For Ryan Day and company, this is the kind of game they were hoping to have. After losing to the Ducks earlier this season by a final score of 32-31, they came to prove a point tonight.
Smith and the rest of the team were able to do that and then some. Ohio State looks like a potential national championship favorite heading into the "final four."