Ohio State Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith Opens Up About His Main Focus
Jeremiah Smith is expected to step up and be a huge part of the Ohio State Buckeyes' during his freshman season in 2024.
The former five-star recruit is widely expected to be the next big wide receiver to come out of "Wide Receiver U." He has already been showing off why he was so highly touted coming out of high school during early practice with the Buckeyes.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Smith possesses an elite skill-set. He can run routes at a top-tier level, he has top-notch athleticism, and he has a great head on his shoulders.
Despite facing overwhelming hype and expectations, Smith opened up and revealed his primary focus for the 2024 season. Clearly, he is well grounded and is not putting too much pressure on himself.
"I know it's a big expectation for me because I'm the No. 1 player in the country coming in and all the hype around me. So, I mean, I just try to block out all that stuff and just focus on the main thing, just the team and our receiver room and the locker room. And just the first game comes, and if I don't exceed the expectations that y'all have for me, I mean, I don't really care. I just want to go out there and win the game."
Hearing that should sound like music to Ohio State fans ears. Smith simply wants to win football games. He doesn't need to put up the insane numbers as a freshman.
On3 has dropped an impressive comparison for Smith. They believe that he's a similar player to former NFL superstar Larry Fitzgerald.
"Jeremiah Smith is a big, highly skilled blue-chip wide receiver prospect who reminds us of Larry Fitzgerald. The size, athleticism and overall skill sets have a strong resemblance. Smith's technical ability - namely his route-running, strong hands and elite tracking - reminds us of Fitzgerald. Both are similar from a size and frame perspective as well, checking in at around 6-foot-3 with good length and the frame to carry 220+ pounds."
Ryan Day has done an excellent job of recruiting top talent, but has also made sure that they can handle pressure. Smith is just another player in a line of talented athletes who were ready for such a big stage.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Smith can make as a freshman. He should have a very large role and with poise and maturity, he should be able to live up to the hype and have a very successful first college football campaign.