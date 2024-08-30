Ohio State Buckeyes Need These Two Things from Will Howard
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their 2024 season tomorrow against the Akron Zips. Fans will finally get their first look at the new quarterback in town.
While there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Howard, there have also been major questions that have brought concern to the fan base.
First and foremost, Howard has not shown the ability to put up huge numbers so far during his college football career. He was solid at Kansas State, but he wasn't great.
During the 2023 season with the Wildcats, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Granted, those aren't bad numbers. However, they certainly don't scream "star" to anyone.
All of that being said, let's take a look at two things Ohio State needs the most from their starting quarterback throughout the 2024 season in order for him to lead them to National Championship contention.
Howard Must Take Care of the Football
Throughout his career thus far, Howard has done a good job taking care of the football. That has to remain consistent this season with the Buckeyes.
Playing on a bigger stage brings a lot more pressure. The urge to make the play will be there more than it has in the past. Howard has to remain grounded and focus on making the right play every single time.
He'll need to find ways to make big-time throws, but he'll need to pick his chances to do so. If he becomes a turnover threat, Ohio State will be in major trouble with the schedule they have ahead of them.
Leadership Is Key
Secondly, the Buckeyes are going to need Howard to emerge as a big-time leader on the field. There are going to be times this season when Ohio State is rattled and will have to figure out wins to win cloes games. Those are the moments that Howard has to step up.
Howard will need to get the most out of his teammates. He needs to put players in positions to succeed. Also, he'll need to pick players, including himself, up when they're having a rough game.
If he can do these two things, the Buckeyes are going to be a serious force to be reckoned with. He's not going to be a C.J. Stroud or Justin Fields kind of star, but he does have the potential to be a rock-steady presence on the field for Ohio State.