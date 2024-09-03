Ohio State Buckeyes Projected To Land Another Elite Quarterback Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes have found a ton of success on the recruiting trail under head coach Ryan Day. Now, it appears that they could be trending towards adding yet another top future talent.
Brady Edmunds, a four-star quarterback hailing from Huntington Beach, California, has revealed his final four schools. Ohio State is among the finalists.
Not only have they been revealed as a finalist, recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has predicted that the Buckeyes will end up landing Edmunds.
Edmunds would project as a big potential starter for Ohio State down the road.
Currently, the Buckeyes are projected to turn over the keys to the offense to current five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin. However, adding Edmunds to the 2027 recruiting class would give them a potential future even after Sayin.
As has been the case for years, the Buckeyes are staying ahead of the curve when it comes to recruiting. They never seem to be in the bad position of having to recruit talent at the exact time they need it.
Along with Ohio State, the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas Longhorns have made the cut in Edmunds' final four. Beating out the two other Big Ten contenders on the list woould be a major win for the Buckeyes.
This will be a situation to keep a close eye on. Edmunds seems to be closing in on a decision and Ohio State appears to be the front-runner at this point in time.
Hopefully, they're able to get a commitment secured and keep him from joining two of their main conference competitors.