Ohio State Buckeyes QB Opens Up About Jeremiah Smith
Heading into the 2024 college football season, there is a lot of hype surrounding Ohio State Buckeyes' freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Many believe that he has the potential to become the next big thing at wide receiver for "Wide Receiver U."
In recent years, the Buckeyes have turned out many talented NFL wide receivers. Just to name a few of the most recent, they have had Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba head off to playing on Sunday's.
With that in mind, Smith is expected to have a huge impact right off the bat in his first college season.
On Tuesday, quarterback Devin Brown was asked by our own Brendan Gulick about Smith. He opened up and talked highly about the young wide receiver.
"I said it earlier, he just handles everything like a pro. For only being a freshman, how gifted he is, he strong he is. No matter what anybody says about all this hype and all the talent he has, the dude works hard, works really, really hard. And he's Iron Buckeye. That's never happened as a freshman, the first true freshman to ever do that. So that's just a testament to who he is as a person and who he is as a player."
Those are very big words from Brown.
As for Brown, he is currently expected to win the backup quarterback job behind Will Howard. Brown himself possesses a lot of talent and potential. It will be interesting to see if he gets any time on the field this season.
All of that being said, Smith has made an impact on the field and on his teammates. They clearly already love him in Columbus.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Smith is able to have as a freshman. His talent is through the roof and fans won't have to wait much longer to see him live in action.