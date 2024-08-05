Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Situation Receives A Major Update
Over the last few weeks, the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback situation has been being watched closely.
Will Howard, of course, has been the name that many expect to start the 2024 season under center. However, both Devin Brown and Julian Sayin have been competing with and pushing him.
Now, we have more clarity on the situation.
According to a report from the Columbus Post-Dispatch, Howard is currently winning the starting job over Brown. Sayin is not seemingly in the running anymore to earn the starting job, which is no surprise at this point in his career.
"Ohio State coach Ryan Day probably won't announce anything imminently, but Kansas State transfer Will Howard looks like he is ahead of Devin Brown for the quarterback job."
The report went on to detail what has been happening at quarterback during Buckeyes' practice.
"Howard took the first reps with the starters in 11-on-11 drills. He wasn't spectacular against the stingy OSU defense, but he avoided mistakes. Howard completed a nice sideline pass to Carnell Tate and another to the sophomore down the middle for about 20 yards that was among the longest completions of the day."
Since Howard decided to transfer to Ohio State, it has been a widely known fact that he will begin the season as the starter. However, that does not mean that he will end it in the same role.
Howard is facing a ton of pressure heading into the 2024 season. He wasn't a dominant quarterback at Kansas State and is now stepping onto the biggest stage in college football.
During the 2023 season with the Wildcats, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
There is no denying the talent that Howard possesses, but those numbers simply aren't great.
It will be interesting to monitor the quarterback situation as the season moves forward. Should Howard start the season slow, he could quickly be replaced by Brown.
Right now, it appears that he has won the starting nod and will be given the first opportunity to lead the Buckeyes towards what the team hopes will be a National Championship run.