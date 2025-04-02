Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major News on 4-Star 2026 Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the mix for one of the top defensive linemen in the Class of 2026.
On Wednesday, Hayes Fawcett of On3 shared the Top 10 schools for Georgia defensive lineman Deuce Geralds. Ohio State is on the list with Clemson, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Ole Miss.
The Buckeyes have recruited the defensive line hard after the entire starting group from this past season is making the jump to the NFL. While the Buckeyes will be searching for answers right away, the coaching staff remains motivated to recruit the position hard this offseason.
Geralds is among the five best defensive lineman in the class, according to On3. He is also ranked the No. 63 player overall, and No. 8 in Georgia, by 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman is among the most highly-touted defensive players in the class.
Ohio State currently has eight hard commits in the 2026 class. This includes just two on the defensive side of the ball, both in the secondary. The class is currently ranked seventh nationally.
Ryan Day has prioritized offensive line early. He has comits from four-stars Maxwell Riley and Sam Greer, along with three-star interior lineman Tucker Smith. The Buckeyes have also continued to recruit the wide-receiver position well with four-stars Chris Henry Jr. and Jaeden Ricketts.
Geralds is officially down to 10 schools and Ohio State is in the mix. This would be a massive get for a team that will be rebuilding its defensive line for the 2025 season.