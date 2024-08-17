Ohio State Buckeyes Reveal Team Captains For 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to make a run at their first national championship in a decade, an in order to effectively do so, they'll need great leadership.
Well, on Saturday, Ohio State revealed its four team captains for the season: linebacker Cody Simon, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive end Jack Sawyer were voted in as captains by their teammates.
All four players are seniors.
“The great news is we have a great group of leaders,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in a statement, via Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. “Just because you are not a captain doesn’t mean you’re not a leader. You’re still a leader. Leadership is earned and a lot of you guys have earned leadership. There are a lot of captains on this team. The players did a great job voting.”
It was a heck of a day for Simon, who also received the "Block O" honor from Ohio State earlier on Saturday.
With the Buckeyes losing a couple of key linebackers after last season, Simon's role will be that much more important in 2024.
Meanwhile, Egbuka will now become Ohio State's No. 1 receiver following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr. He is also hoping to rebound after his 2023 campaign was cut short due to injury.
Henderson has been an elite rusher for the Buckeyes since arriving in 2021, and Sawyer will lead what should be a fierce defensive front in Columbus.
Ohio State will open its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.