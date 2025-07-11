Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Named Biggest Archvillain for Big Ten Powerhouse
The Ohio State Buckeyes are primed to be the best team in the country again in 2025.
While last season certainly had its ups and downs for the reigning national champions, they are returning several key players on both sides of the ball that should have them retaining much of their leadership. The Buckeyes are wildly seen as a top-3 college football side entering the new season.
However, they won't have an easy route to getting back to the College Football Playoff as several potent Big Ten sides await them. One team that they've had the number of over the last few seasons is Penn State, a side that now has former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leading their defense.
Ohio State is 24-8 against Penn State throughout the history of the programs, and it is 14-2 at home and 10-6 on the road. It has won eight straight games and last lost in 2016. That's why ESPN placed Ryan Day as the anticipated archvillain for Penn State.
"Penn State coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have been unable to get over the hump against Ohio State, especially since Day took over in Columbus. The Nittany Lions have dropped six straight to Day, culminating with last year's defeat, as fourth-ranked Ohio State rallied to topple the third-ranked Nittany Lions in State College 20-13. This season, Day will have a new starting quarterback and inexperience on both sides of the ball coming off last year's national championship. Penn State will counter with one of the most experienced teams in the country, headlined by veteran quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Franklin even hired away Day's defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles. The Nittany Lions travel to Columbus on Nov. 1 in a showdown that figures to carry major playoff implications," Jake Trotter wrote for the World Wide Leader in Sports.
If you were curious, they ranked Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore as the Buckeyes' biggest archvillain. That said, the Buckeyes have both Penn State and Michigan on their schedule, so it should be a pretty thrilling 2025 season, especially as they commence the year with Texas on August 30.