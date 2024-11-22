Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals Blunt Reality of Devastating Injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost center Seth McLaughlin for the season due to a torn Achilles, the latest blow along an Ohio State offensive line that has been battered by injuries this year.
Of course, none of the Buckeyes' rivals are going to feel sorry for them.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day understands that and isn't going to make any excuses in spite of his team's health issues.
“Certainly, nobody cares,” Day said, via Ari Wasserman of On 3. “So we’ll make adjustments. You wake up the next day, and you move on. But, yeah, it’s tough. But that’s why you recruit depth, and that’s why you work to get those guys in the game. That’s why you work in the offseason to build depth."
Day added that you have to be prepared for situations like this.
“We knew things like this can happen. It’s not the NFL," he said. "You can’t just sign guys off of waivers. You have to have guys ready to go because, again, at the end of the day, nobody cares. We’ve got to move on and we’ve got to win games.”
Buckeyes left tackle Josh Simmons is already sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, so losing another star offensive lineman is definitely crushing.
Still, as Day said, teams always enter a season knowing that these types of things can occur, so while it isn't fun, it should come as no surprise when injuries do happen.
Ohio State is 9-1 heading into its Big Ten showdown with the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday, so we'll see how the Buckeyes look, particularly in the trenches.