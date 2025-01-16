Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Reveals Teams Primary Focus
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just a few short days away from playing in the national championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Most predictions coming in favor Ohio State to pull off the win. There aren't many who think they're going to get beat on Monday night. However, the game still must be played and Notre Dame is not a team to take lightly.
Ahead of the championship game, a lot of noise can surround a team. There can be a lot of distractions trying to get in the way of the ultimate goal.
With that being said, head coach Ryan Day is doing everything he can to eliminate those distractions. He is trying to keep his players focused solely one thing, which is beating the Firing Irish on Monday night.
Recently, Day spoke out about the mindset of his team with the big game coming up quickly.
“One of the things we’re trying to do this week is eliminate all the distractions,” Day said. "What’s happened in the past doesn’t matter. What’s happening moving forward doesn’t matter. All that matters is winning this game right now, and then we can kind of figure out what that is.”
Day continue forward, going more in-depth about leaving the pressure at the door and just focusing on winning.
“I think pressure, whatever you call it, the way that you continue to work during those moments is to focus on right now and focus on your job and focus on what’s in front of you, because the rest of it doesn’t matter,” Day said. “And that’s kind of what I’m going to focus on right now.”
Throughout the first three games of the College Football Playoff for the Buckeyes, they have focused just fine. They have played a dominant brand of football on their way to this point.
Hopefully, fans will see more of the same on Monday evening.
All of that being said, Ohio State is the most talented team in the nation and has been all year. The stage has been set for them to prove it on the biggest stage in college football.
Make sure to tune in to see if the Buckeyes can get it done on Monday night, with kick off starting at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.