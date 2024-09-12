Ohio State Buckeyes Trending For 2026 Four-Star Defender
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been very successful on the recruiting trail in recent years. With their 2025 recruiting class pretty much set, they are now starting to look at getting aggressive to add talent in the 2026 class.
Right now, Ohio State has just one player committed for the 2026 class. Of course, that player is five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. He is the top wide receiver recruit in the nation.
Now, it appears that they're in the running for a key defensive prospect.
Anthony Davis, a four-star linebacker, has placed the Buckeyes within his list of top-12 schools. Ohio State would love to add more high-end talent to their linebacker group with quite a few of their current linebackers closing in on taking their talents to the NFL.
Outside of the Buckeyes, Davis has some high-quality schools in his final 12. To name a few of the competitors, schools like Clemson, Colorado, Michigan, Alabama, and Texas are all still involved.
Standing in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Walker has elite athleticism and speed. He would provide massive potential for the future of the Ohio State defense.
Hailing from Loganville, Georgia, Davis does seem to be favored to land with Auburn. However, the Buckeyes still be involved at this point in time will give them a fighting chance to win the recruiting battle.
It will be interesting to see what Davis ends up choosing to do. At this point in time, there is no timetable for his commitment date.
All fans can do at this point in time is wait and see if Day and company are able to secure his commitment.