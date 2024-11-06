Ohio State Dominates in Season Opener Behind Big Game From Jaloni Cambridge
They call Ohio a “swing” state.
That is, the Buckeyes (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) were swinging the rock all night in a 104-69 win over the Cleveland State Vikings (0-1, 0-0 Horizon League) behind 31 points from freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge.
Cambridge came out hot from the jump, ending the first quarter with eight points and four steals. She continued that right where she left off in the second, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers right out of the break — she didn’t miss a shot until 5:33 remaining and finished with 14 in the half.
Even without Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor, Ohio State’s press suffocated the Vikings' offense, which certainly helped Jaloni and senior forward Taylor Thierry score at will. The Buckeyes scored 17 points off 17 forced turnovers.
However, they allowed the reigning Horizon League champs to slowly get back in the game after a series of miscues, including picking up three early fouls and turning the ball over five times in the second. Three players had two fouls midway through the second, but the Buckeyes still extended their lead to 18 at halftime.
Unlike last season, however, the Buckeyes’ press did not allow them to go on a run right out of the half. Yet, Cambridge continued to dominate. One night after men’s basketball freshman John Mobley Jr. went to work with 14 points, Cambridge came out of the half with 12 of her own, including two And-1 layups and a nifty fastbreak Euro step through the Vikings’ defense.
In fact, it was the Vikings who facilitated the third early on, putting up 27 points, including going five-for-11 from deep behind graduate guard Mickayla Perdue’s 12 in the quarter. The reigning All-Horizon League First Team selection finished with 29 in the game.
Just as the Vikings thought they were getting closer, the Buckeyes finished the quarter, hitting six of their last eight shots in an all-around, 33-point quarter.
Perdue had herself another great period early in the fourth quarter with 10 points through the first five minutes. Oregon junior transfer Chance Gray scored her first points of the game in the fourth, proceeding to almost nullify Perdue’s quarter-scoring with eight of her own.
The Buckeyes ended the game on a 13-0 run.
Although Cambridge dominated the game, the Buckeyes had an all-around scoring effort, including 17 from junior forward Cotie McMahon and 11 from Thierry. In addition, all 10 players who saw the floor scored for Kevin McGuff.
Ohio State returns to action Nov. 12 as they take on Charlotte at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at 6 p.m.