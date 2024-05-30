Ohio State Receives Low Grade for Spring Transfer Window Additions
Although the Buckeyes had a strong start to the offseason, they were relatively quiet in the spring window.
Per the Rivals NCAA transfer portal, Ohio State received a C- for its spring transfer portal moves this offseason.
Ryan Day's squad ranks tied for the bottom of the Big Ten in portal transactions this spring — somewhat justified, as the only player the Buckeyes added recently was safety Keenan Nelson Jr. from South Carolina. Per the rankings, Minnesota was the only team to receive a B or higher, likely for bringing in seven transfers of their own this spring.
On the other hand, the Buckeyes saw seven of 25 total former Buckeyes enter the spring portal, including running back Dallan Hayden, safeties Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter, and lineman Enokk Vimahi.
Overall, however, it would be remiss to say Ohio State had a bad offseason — Day and his staff managed to haul in Associated Press Second-Team All-American safety Caleb Downs, as well as center Seth McLaughlin, both from Alabama.
In addition, the Buckeyes brought in senior quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State to compete for a big-time starting role, as well as junior running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards — more than any Ohio State back in 2023.
On top of those four, Day added tight end Will Kacmarek from Ohio and landed Crimson Tide QB Julian Sayin.
The Buckeyes did lose several key players but it seems all have been either replaced or more depth has been added at those positions from recruiting. In fact, currently the Buckeyes have the second-best odds to win the national title next season, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Granted, a transfer portal grade may not be highly correlated with title likelihood. Day and his staff may have something to say about that regardless — which we can see next season.