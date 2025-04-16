Ohio State Standout Quinshon Judkins Opens Up About Cowboys' Jerry Jones
There are many opinions that have been formed surrounding Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones over the years but there is one that remains consistent.
Jones has always been well-liked by his players and Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins understands why.
Judkins joined Kay Adams for an interview where he was asked about different meetings that stood out to him during the 2025 NFL Draft process. Jones was the first to come to mind right away.
"One of the most exciting I've met so far, and probably the most entertaining and funny is Jerry Jones," Judkins said.
Judkins has become one of the top running backs in the draft class as we approach the big night. He rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in his only season with the Buckeyes in 2024.
The Cowboys are in need of a boost in the run game and Judkins could be a day-two option. If he is selected by the Cowboys, Judkins will go to a familiar place.
"He's a great guy," Judkins said. "We got to talk ball. We got to just have a great sitdown and ask certain questions. We asked each other questions. I think that's something that's important to ask those questions."
Jones has served as the President and General Manager of the Cowboys over the years. While the team has been through postseason struggles, leading to criticism around Jones and his role, players continue to speak positively about his personality.
"As an owner of an organization, he has a great relationship with his players," Judkins said. "That's something that's important in this league."