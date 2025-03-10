Ohio State Wrestling Finishes Sixth in the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championship
No. 7 Ohio State Wrestling finished sixth in the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, earning 95.5 points, behind Illinois, which scored 105.5 points. The Penn State Nittany Lions claimed first place for the third consecutive year with 181.5 points.
Despite the loss, nine Buckeyes will compete in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia from March 20 to 22. Ryder Rogotzke, who finished 10th at 184 pounds, is waiting to see if he will receive an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament. The selection show will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 on NCAA.com.
No. 9 Nic Bouzakis had his third-place match against No. 4 Braeden Davis (Penn) at 133 pounds. Davis had an early three-point takedown, but Bouzakis responded with a reversal to get his first points on the board. Bouzakis was able to get Davis on his back late in the first period and completed a fall at the 2:23 mark.
No. 2 Jesse Mendez (141) finished fourth after losing to No. 1 Beau Bartlett (Penn), 2-4. The two wrestlers were evenly matched, primarily scoring escapes throughout the bout. Mendez managed a last-minute escape at the end of the third period, but it was not enough.
In the fifth-place match at 149 pounds, No. 4 Dylan D'Emilio scored a quick takedown over Rutgers No. 6 Andrew Clark. D'Emilio won 4-2 over Clark to place fifth.
No. 8 Brandon Cannon, 157 pounds, finished second after being unable to score a takedown against No. 2 Tyler Kasak (Penn). Kasak had a takedown and nearfall late in the third period to jump ahead and win by major decision 12-2.
In the final Ohio State bout of the weekend, No. 4 Nick Feldman competed in the fifth-place match at 285 pounds. Feldman led 4-1 at the beginning of the second against No. 5 Luke Luffman (Illinois). At the end of the third period, Feldman had a last-minute takedown to win 7-2.
Ohio State Final Standings
125| 9th Place - Brendan McCrone
133| 3rd Place - Nic Bouzakis
141| 4th Place - Jesse Mendez
149| 5th Place - Dylan D'Emilio
157| 2nd Place - Brandon Cannon
165| 7th Place - Paddy Gallagher
174| 4th Place - Carson Kharchla
184| 10th Place - Ryder Rogotzke
197| 8th Place - Seth Shumate - Medical Forfeit
285| 5th Place - Nick Feldman
FInal Standings
- Penn State - 181.5
- Nebraska - 137
- Iowa - 112
- Minnesota - 108.5
- Illinois - 105.5
- Ohio State - 95.5
- Michigan - 71
- Maryland - 54
- Rutgers - 46
- Purdue - 44.5
- Indiana - 33
- Northwestern - 21.5
- Wisconsin - 19
- Michigan State - 11.5
Upon returning to Columbus, Ohio, the Buckeyes will focus on preparing for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship.
Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and PHL Sports will host this year's championship, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20 to 22, 2025.