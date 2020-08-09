Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

While many rookies are beginning their first NFL training camps, there are also a slew of league veterans striving to continue careers at the highest level.

Football is a grueling game, and keeping your body sharp enough to take the field throughout multiple seasons can be a full-time job in itself. When you factor in maintaining the athletic ability to compete, continually hitting the gridiron on Sunday’s becomes very impressive.

Ohio State currently holds the second-most alumni in NFL preseason at the moment, ranking second to Alabama. Here is a look at the oldest Buckeyes still on a roster:

1. Ted Ginn Jr. (35 years, 4 months) – The former 3x first team All-American at Ohio State has played for six different NFL franchises and is approaching 10,000 career return yards. One of the fastest players ever.





2. Jake McQuaide (32 years, 8 months) – This Cincinnati native has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rams, becoming a 2x Pro Bowler at long snapper and suiting up in 144 games.





3. Malcolm Jenkins (32 years, 7 months) – He has played 11 seasons, two stints in New Orleans sandwiched around a stint with Philadelphia. Jenkins won a Super Bowl with each organization.





4. Cameron Heyward (31 years, 3 months) – A 4x selection to the NFL’s Top 100 Player List, this standout defensive lineman has been All-Pro twice with the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.





5. Nate Ebner (31 years, 7 months) – Also a rugby player, the local Central Ohio product from Hilliard Davidson has become a 3x Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as a safety and special teamer. He recently signed with the New York Giants.

6. John Simon (29 years, 10 months) – The defensive end from Youngstown, Ohio was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 before launching an admirable run in the league. He spent time with the Ravens, Texans and Colts until winning a Super Bowl in New England.





7. Johnathan Hankins (28 years, 4 months) – A first team All-American at OSU, the second-round pick has delivered a nice career with the Giants, Colts and Raiders. “Big Hank” has 268 career tackles and 13 sacks.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri is easily the oldest player in the NFL right now at age 47, although the future Hall of Famer is currently a free agent looking for a team. If he were to retire, quarterback Tom Brady (42) would become the league’s oldest active player.

