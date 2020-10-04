SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Football Holds Open Practice, Pac-12 Announces Schedule

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for October 4, 2020.

Buckeyes Hold First Open Practice

Ohio State held a practice inside the Horseshoe on Saturday, allowing members of the media in to watch the initial few periods/sessions for roughly 30 minutes of total time.

Every player that was in the stadium took part in practice, so any injured Buckeyes likely rehabbed elsewhere. Music was pumping loud throughout the stadium while Day appeared to give a rather passionate speech at one point.

From that point, 1 on 1 tackling drills took place along with positional work… as multiple skill players saw a variety of reps. Up front, it appears that a pair of sophomores in Harry Miller (left guard) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (right tackle) will be the starters. However, heralded recruit Paris Johnson Jr. and/or sophomore Dawand Jones could seemingly make things interesting at right tackle.

Pac-12 Announces Football Schedule

The league’s season will officially begin on Saturday, November 7 with Arizona State and USC playing at 9 a.m… local time. Yes, that’s correct. The game will be featured on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” slot.

Another notable game that day will be No. 14-ranked Oregon hosting Stanford.

Mario Cristobal at practice
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Zen Michalski Officially Flips to Ohio State

Class of 2021 offensive lineman decommitted from Louisville earlier this week.

Adam Prescott

Sophomore Speedster Jameson Williams Ready to Explode?

Blazing wide receiver holds freakish speed, but is working to become more well-rounded in the Buckeye offense.

Adam Prescott

Veteran Ohio State Basketball Roster to Feature “Different Look” in 2020-21

Buckeyes to feature many experienced players while navigating a loaded Big Ten.

Tyler Stephen

New York Giants Activate Austin Mack from Practice Squad

Rookie wide receiver, and former Buckeye, was originally signed as undrafted free agent.

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Roundup: Multiple Commits Win League Titles, COVID-19 Strikes Again

Different emotions were had throughout Friday night, as some Ohio State commits were triumphant while others were not even able to play.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Introduces Dog, Two More Bowl Games Cancelled

The media gets to meet Justin Fields' dog, Uno, Friday afternoon while ESPN eliminates the Bahamas Bowl and Hawaii Bowl.

Tyler Stephen

Ryan Day, Ohio State Coaching Staff Making Family Sacrifices this Season

Second-year Ohio State leader talks efforts to avoid CoVID-19 and family scenarios, decisions.

Adam Prescott

Linebacker Justin Hilliard Ready for Sixth Campaign Following Admirable Journey

Cincinnati native has overcome multiple injuries and adversity throughout winding college path.

Adam Prescott

Friday Media Session with Quarterback Justin Fields

Initial comments and observations from session with QB on October 2, 2020.

Adam Prescott

Quick Hitters from Ryan Day Press Conference

Initial comments and observations from media session with head coach on October 2, 2020.

Adam Prescott