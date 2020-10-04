Buckeye Breakfast: Football Holds Open Practice, Pac-12 Announces Schedule

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for October 4, 2020.

Buckeyes Hold First Open Practice

Ohio State held a practice inside the Horseshoe on Saturday, allowing members of the media in to watch the initial few periods/sessions for roughly 30 minutes of total time.

Every player that was in the stadium took part in practice, so any injured Buckeyes likely rehabbed elsewhere. Music was pumping loud throughout the stadium while Day appeared to give a rather passionate speech at one point.

From that point, 1 on 1 tackling drills took place along with positional work… as multiple skill players saw a variety of reps. Up front, it appears that a pair of sophomores in Harry Miller (left guard) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (right tackle) will be the starters. However, heralded recruit Paris Johnson Jr. and/or sophomore Dawand Jones could seemingly make things interesting at right tackle.

Pac-12 Announces Football Schedule

The league’s season will officially begin on Saturday, November 7 with Arizona State and USC playing at 9 a.m… local time. Yes, that’s correct. The game will be featured on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” slot.

Another notable game that day will be No. 14-ranked Oregon hosting Stanford.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal

