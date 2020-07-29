BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Golf at Ohio State Course, High School Football in Kentucky

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 29, 2020.

Korn Ferry Tour Coming to Ohio State Golf Club
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will once again take place on the Scarlet Course in Columbus, welcoming professionals to compete August 20-23. Unfortunately, still now fans will be permitted due to the ongoing health and safety concerns of COVID-19.

The Korn Ferry Tour, formally known as the Web.com Tour, is a developmental circuit for the PGA Tour. Scottie Scheffler won last year’s event at OSU, earning the top payout of $180,000, while the event as a whole generated roughly $2.4 million for local charities.

Kentucky High Schools Moving Forward with Fall Sports
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Board of Control met Tuesday morning and decided to move forward with fall sports, albeit pushing the start of football back three weeks.

The shortened season is now slated to begin on Friday, September 11. Schools will play a nine-week regular season, although teams may still add games during any potential bye weeks. The postseason remains intact.

Games against out-of-state schools are not limited to just counties that border Kentucky. These new decisions affect current Ohio State commit Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky./South Warren) along with prized offensive line target Jager Burton (Lexington, Ky./Frederick Douglass) from the 2021 recruiting class.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

