SI All-American Watch List: Ohio State Football Commits and Top Targets

Defensive end Jack Sawyer and running back TreVeyon Henderson currently spearhead a group of 17 Ohio State football commitments, along with another 20 key targets for the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school seniors.

Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio) is a 6-5, 220-pound local product who verbally committed to Ohio State in February of 2019. Henderson (Hopewell, Va.) is a 5-11, 185-pound prospect who chose the Buckeyes this past March.

Listed below is the full breakdown of OSU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American Watch List.

VERBAL COMMITS

OFFENSE:

QB - Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa.)

RB - TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.)

RB - Evan Pryor (Cornelius, N.C.)

OG - Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas)

OT - Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio)

WR - Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio)

WR - Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.)

TE - Sam Hart (Aurora, Colo.)

DEFENSE:

DE - Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio)

DE - Tunmise Adeleye (Bradenton, Fla.)

DT - Mike Hall (Streetsboro, Ohio)

ILB - Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio)

CB - Jakailin Johnson (St. Louis, Mo.)

CB/ATH - Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

S - Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn.)

S - Jaylen Johnson (Cincinnati, Ohio)

S/ATH - Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky.)

TOP TARGETS

OFFENSE:

WR - Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.)

WR - Jalil Farooq (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

OG - Jager Burton (Lexington, Ky.)

OG - Rocco Spindler (Clarkston, Mich.)

OT - Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.)

OT - Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)

TE - Dametrious Crownover (Grandview, Texas)

TE - Bryson Nesbit (Charlotte, N.C.)

TE - Jordan Dingle (Bowling Green, Ky.)

DEFENSE:

DT - J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.)

DT - Tywone Malone (Oradell, N.J.)

DT - Damon Payne (Belleville, Mich.)

DE - Shemar Turner (DeSoto, Texas)

DE - Monkell Goodwine (Fort Washington, Md.)

OLB - Jonathan Flowe (Upland, Calif.)

OLB - Smael Mondon (Dallas, Ga.)

OLB - Raesjon Davis (Santa Ana, Calif.) *

CB - Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga.)

S - Derrick Davis Jr. (Monroeville, Pa.)

S - A.J. Kirk (Dublin, Ohio)

* Davis is currently committed to LSU but has been rumored to be a potential flip candidate.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.



Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.



The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.



The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

