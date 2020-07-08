BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Former Ohio State President Michael V. Drake Appointed for Same Role at California

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State President Michael V. Drake hasn't had that title for long - June 30 was his last official day as the leader of the Buckeyes. And as it turns out, his retirement didn't last long.

The University of California announced on Tuesday evening that Drake is the new president of their university system. He is the first Black leader in the university system's 152-year history. There are approximately 285,000 students across 10 campuses in the system.

The job is somewhat of a homecoming for Drake and his family. Prior to accepting the responsibility to lead The Ohio State University, Drake served as the chancellor at University of California, Irvine from July 2005 to July 2014. Drake also fulfilled roles as vice president for health affairs for the UC system and taught for two decade in the UC, San Francisco School of Medicine.

Drake succeeds President Janet Napolitano, who will step down August 1 after serving her role for seven years. He is a graduate of Stanford University and UC, San Francisco.

Even though he had already stepped down from his role at Ohio State, Drake was in Washington D.C. last week addressing a Congressional Committee on the latest Name, Image and Likeness debate, as well as how universities around the country are handling the pandemic.

According to Teresa Watanbe, who broke the story for the LA Times late this afternoon, Drake will "oversee the nation’s most complex public research university system — a $39.8-billion operation of 10 campuses, five medical centers and three national laboratories — as it confronts a global pandemic, financial uncertainty and demands to further diversify campuses and defund UC police."

His appointment was made official at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time this evening after approval from the UC Board of Regents. Drake turns 69 years old on Thursday. 

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
1MoreRebuild
1MoreRebuild

(Family awkwardly removes congratulatory retirement wishes from front lawn)

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TBT 2020: Carmen's Crew Roster Preview

Expanded look at the 10-man roster for Ohio State's alumni team.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Buckeye Breakfast: Ominous News from Big Ten, Ivy League Schools, PGA Tour

College athletics' officials are closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, but a return to sports this fall is looking less likely. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Star Pepper Johnson Lands DC Job at IMG Academy

Pepper Johnson won five Super Bowls as a player and coach for the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon

What are the betting odds that Sermon is the first running back selected in 2021 draft?

Adam Prescott

Part 2: Carmen's Crew TBT Media Session

Former Buckeyes speak ahead of Wednesday's opening game at Nationwide Arena.

Adam Prescott

by

1MoreRebuild

'America, Realigned' Roundtable: Shifting of Power, Underrated Programs

Part two of the Big Ten Roundtable discussion includes how Ohio State would fare in this changing environment.

Brendan Gulick

by

Massimino31

Bediako Places Ohio State Basketball in Top-10 Schools

Five-star Canadian includes the Buckeyes on his newest list.

Adam Prescott

by

1MoreRebuild

Part 1: Carmen's Crew TBT Media Session

Former Buckeyes speak ahead of Wednesday's opener at Nationwide Arena.

Adam Prescott

NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Defensive Back Shaun Wade

What are the odds that Wade is first defensive player selected in 2021 draft? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: July 6, 2020

Start your week with all of the latest news and information on Ohio State Athletics!

Brendan Gulick