Former Buckeye Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Traded to Raiders

Eddie Marotta

Former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders receive McMillan, 24, and a fifth-round draft pick in the deal with Miami, which receives a 2021 fourth-round pick in exchange.

McMillan was drafted by Miami in the second round (54th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. McMillan was slated to make a contract-high $1.5 million this season with the Dolphins.

After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered in the Dolphins’ first preseason game, McMillan came back and started all 16 games in 2018, totaling 105 tackles. McMillan then started 12 of 13 games in his third professional season, racking up 72 tackles in 2019.

A national champion at Ohio State in 2014, McMillan recorded 136 tackles in three seasons for the Buckeyes, adding six sacks and 18 tackles for a loss during that span. McMillan impressed at the NFL Combine leading into the draft, where he ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and recorded 23 reps on the bench press.

McMillan was on pace to be an integral part of a new-look Miami linebacking corps this season after head coach Brian Flores added former Patriots Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill in the offseason. Instead, McMillan joins a new-look, youthful Las Vegas Raiders squad led by veteran head coach Jon Gruden.

McMillan becomes the fourth Ohio State alum currently on the Raiders roster, joining 2020 first-round pick cornerback Damon Arnette, defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins and running back Rod Smith. McMillan played with Smith on the 2014 national championship roster and took the field with Arnette in 2015 and 2016.

