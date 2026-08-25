Ryan Day Expects To Rotate Six Different Buckeyes Receivers on Offense This Season

If there has been a trademark position for where the Buckeyes have found the most talent the last decade, every fan would say wide receiver. The Buckeyes have produced 13 NFL draft picks at the position in ten years, including 6 consecutive years of a wideout being taken in the first round.

The same should be expected out of another stud room headlined by Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith, but it may look a little different.

In his press conference Monday, head coach Ryan Day announced that Ohio State could see up to six receivers rotating on the field this season, highlighting the depth that is showcased in this room this year compared to others.

Through the Ryan Day era so far, the starters have dominated most of the snap share. That is also because most of the starters have been first-round draft picks. Now, with many receivers having good camps, especially Devin McCuin and Brock Boyd, we could see a room that truly sees a lot more split in how and when they are on the field.

Here is how the rotation should look like heading into the 2026 season.

Wide Receiver Rotation Outlook

Smith and Block O recipient Brandon Inniss return as starters on the outside, but the rest of the room is new to the roster for this upcoming season. Freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd are expected to rotate on the outside for the Buckeyes with transfer pickups Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker getting reps at the slot with Brandon Inniss.

The starters to begin the season should be Smith, Inniss, and McCuin, with Henry Jr., eventually earning that true starting Z spot in the offense and McCuin moving more to a slot role. It will be interesting to see if this comes earlier rather than later as well as truly if they will go with that trio, as both only stand at 6-foot.

Kyle Parker is another interesting wrinkle to this rotation, as he has been one of the least talked about during the offseason but also may bring the most versatility to the core. He came over to Ohio State with new wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton and played both in the slot and outside at LSU last season.

With the experience of using him in both spots, he could absolutely been seen as more of a moving piece in where he is placed when played, even with only standing at 5-foot-11. Yet, how Smith, Boyd, and Henry Jr. have showcased their ability to make plays on the outside it will be hard to see any of the other three see many outside reps towards the end of the year.

Even with this rotation expected, Smith should see the field every snap of meaningful football. In late games against some of the MAC opponents, Smith probably will not play a lot, but expect him on the field for all other snaps besides that. The other five should rotate and who is above who should be telling in the first three weeks.

For a wide receiver room that has been dominated by the stars for years, it will be interesting to watch more rotation during games and the spread production all-around as it is looking like quarterback Julian Sayin has an abundance of riches to throw to this season.