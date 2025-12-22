Three Miami Hurricanes strengths that Ohio State need to be ready for

With the Miami Hurricanes surviving a defensive duel against the Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State’s first opponent of the playoffs is set.

The Buckeyes will be the clear favorites against a Miami team that managed to just squeeze their way into the postseason. Don’t get it twisted though, the Hurricanes are still a tough football team that can pull off the upset if Ohio State lets them

Here are the top three things the Ohio State Buckeyes need to be aware of heading into this week.

1. Understand who Carson Beck is and the danger he poses

Even though this season hasn’t been as impressive as Beck would have hoped for when he opted out of the NFL draft to return for another year and transfer to the Hurricanes, it was still a solid season.

Beck is the type of guy who has played in the big games plenty of times before. He won’t be overwhelmed, he’ll make his reads, and he’ll beat you with big plays if you let him.

Beck has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, while throwing 10 picks.

He is a smart quarterback who can run a high-level college offense. He can also be too aggressive at times, baited into throws into tight coverage.

Ohio State’s secondary, led by Caleb Downs, has been fantastic all year long, but showed their biggest struggles of the year against Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. While Beck isn’t as impressive, he can still light up a defense.

Beck is still an NFL caliber prospect who will be playing on Sundays very soon. The Buckeyes defense needs to be aware of what he can do, and hopefully end his college career sooner than later.

2. This defense is incredibly well balanced

This is a unit that ranks inside the top-20 teams in the nation in both sacks and interceptions.

They have also had plenty of efficiency against the run, ranking inside the top 10 with just 86.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Mohamed Toure is the main man in the middle of the field. He has racked up over 50 total tackles this season, including eight in the win over the Aggies.

Akheem Mesidor has recorded seven sacks on the year, and both Rueben Bain and Ahman Moten have added 4.5.

Then in the secondary, both Jakobe Thomas and Bryce Fitzgerald have picked off four passes this year, with the unit totaling 12 interceptions.

Overall, this will likely be the best defense the Buckeyes have seen this season, outside of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Julian Sayin needs to play a clean and efficient game, something he has shown the capability of doing plenty of times this year. The offensive line also needs to be aware and sharp. The Aggies line talked their trash, and paid a price for it.

3. A dominant O-line has created a solid multi-back run game

Miami has one of the NCAA’s top units leading the way up front.

The unit is led by award winning right tackle Francis Mauigoa, who will likely be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

The unit has paved the way for three different running backs to find success on the ground. Mark Fletcher leads the team with 685 yards and 10 touchdowns, CharMar Brown adds 389 yards and five touchdowns, and finally Girard Pringle has 362 yards and four scores, while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Beck has also only been brought down for nine sacks all year long, rarely facing excessive pressure.

The Buckeyes front seven will have their hands full trying to find ways through the Hurricane’s brick wall, but with start players like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald, Ohio State should be able to find success still.