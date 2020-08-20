Attorney Tom Mars Requests Documents Behind Big Ten Postponement Decision

In his first public appearance since postponing the fall sports seasons in his league, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke to Sports Business Journal on Wednesday - but admittedly, he really didn't say anything of great consequence.

And instead perhaps taming public outcry for the football season to be reinstated, Warren's job is going to be further scrutinized.

Attorney Tom Mars represents several players' parents across the Big Ten and has represented several college football players in recent years. Under the Freedom of Information Act, several national reports indicate that Mars requested documents from each of the 14 conference universities in hopes of learning more about why the plug was pulled on the fall sports season.

Mars isn't joking around either.

He penned a four-page memo requesting documentation and communication between school presidents, Commissioner Warren, all university athletic directors and any employee or representative of the league between August 1 and August 19. Specifically, the request asks for documents containing 40 keywords, including "myocarditis", "cancellation", "Kevin Warren", "vote", "spring season", "budget", "covid", "football", "insurance", "social distancing", and "pandemic" as Mars hopes to uncover the reasons why the Big Ten postponed the college football season.



The Big Ten has not publicly released medical information tied to its decision and it is unclear whether the conference’s presidents and chancellors conducted a formal vote to cancel the season.

Tom Mars may be a name familiar to Buckeye fans - he was the lawyer who facilitated Justin Fields' transfer from Georgia to Ohio State.

"In this situation, I think everyone would prefer authentic transparency about the facts and rationale the Big Ten used in canceling fall football," Mars said. "But after a week of the commissioner turning a cold shoulder to players, their parents and the Big 10 fan base, it seems like what’s needed here is 'transparency by force.'"

There has been plenty of uproar from players, parents, coaches and Big Ten fans for the lack of shared information. While the Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's footsteps in canceling their season, that league released a 12-page medical document detailing exactly why they came to their decision. There has been no such information offered by the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith offered his own statement about 20 minutes after Commissioner Warren wrote an open letter to Big Ten fans as he tried to clear things up. And Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has continued pushing his #WeWantToPlay movement, appearing Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!