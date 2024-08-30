Two Major Concerns For The Ohio State Buckeyes In 2024, Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the country heading into 2024. They are ranked second behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the AP top-25 poll, and many feel that they boast the most talented roster in college football.
As a result, anything short of a national championship would be a major disappointment to Ohio State fans.
However, just because the Buckeyes appear to be loaded does not mean they are without issues.
Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com has identified two major areas of concern for Ohio State going into the season: their offensive line, and their situation at quarterback.
Offensive line has been a problem for the Buckeyes for several years now, which has prompted significant criticism for offensive line coach Justin Frye.
Watkins notes that Ohio State is returning three starters from its 2023 offensive line, one that ranked 64th in passing blocking and 48th in run blocking on Pro Football Focus.
In addition to the offensive line, Watkins has also expressed concern about quarterback Will Howard.
Howard, who transferred over from Kansas State, was announced as the Buckeyes' starter earlier this month and is already earning preseason Heisman Trophy consideration.
But Watkins states that Howard's middling numbers with the Wildcats are more worrisome than many Ohio State fans think.
Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes last season. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
To be fair, Howard did not have the type of supporting talent at Kansas State that he will possess with the Buckeyes, but Watkins notes that Howard has never beaten a ranked opponent on the road and has never played in a conference as rugged as the Big Ten.
Watkins questions or not Howard can be a real difference maker for Ohio State, particularly against stronger opponents where the Buckeyes' massive talent won't be as noticeable.
We'll see if Ohio State can overcome these concerns and win its first national title in a decade.
The Buckeyes will begin their quest by hosting Akron this Saturday.