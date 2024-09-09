Two Ohio State Buckeyes Featured In Analysts 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Two Ohio State stars continue to improve their NFL draft stock during the course of the 2024 College Football season.
In a recent podcast episode of The NFL Stock Exchange, NFL analysts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers had both wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive end Jack Sawyer in their first ever 2025 NFL Mock Draft:
Despite being overshadowed for most of his career at Ohio State, Egbuka finds himself playing for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in this mock draft:
"This is a franchise [the Chargers] that saw many, many great years from Keenan Allen, and I think there are some similarities in Emeka Egbuka's game..."- Connor Rogers
Egbuka jumped on the radar of NFL scouts after his dominant 2022 season with the Buckeyes, as the crafty route runner totaled 1,151 receiving yards. After a down year in 2023, the veteran pass catcher is on track for another big season for Ohio State. Through two games this year, Egbuka has nine catches for 149 yards.
While J.T. Tuimoloau has been a popular name amongst recent mock draft, it was Sawyer that was included in this mock draft.
"I've said for a while, it feels like they [the Lions] need another early down, EDGE rusher across from Aidan Hutchinson. They dip into the Big 10 and find that guy...It's such a Dan Campbell pick".- Connor Rogers
Sawyer, a former five star recruit out of Pickerington North, has been very productive in his time with the Buckeyes. Over the course of his career, Sawyer has racked up 90 total tackles and 15 sacks. The 6-foot-5, 260 lbs rusher offers tons of power off the edge, and would create an elite duo with former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson.