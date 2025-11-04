What we learned about Ohio State basketball after season-opening win over IU Indy
Ohio State men’s basketball opened their season Monday night with a high-scoring 118-102 victory over IU Indy, just three points shy of the all-time scoring record for OSU.
It was a unique season opener, as IU Indy applied a full-court press from start to finish, pushing Ohio State into 17 turnovers — 13 in the second half — and setting a frantic pace throughout the game.
But despite the turnovers and some sporadic defensive breakdowns, the offensive performance showed promise of their scoring potential for the season.
Ohio State started hot from the field and beyond the arc, making their first seven shots — including five three-pointers — before missing for the first time nearly five minutes into the game.
The Buckeyes’ offensive efficiency remained high throughout the game, as they shot 63% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc.
The true 7-footer Christoph Tilly led the offensive charge with a career high 28 points. The senior transfer played the last three seasons at Santa Clara, and based on his performance tonight, he’ll be a well-rounded, versatile center. He also added nine rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal.
Tilly wasn’t the only one contributing offensively, as senior guard Bruce Thornton added a solid 26 points, surpassing 1,500 career points to become the 19th all-time leading scorer in program history. Junior forward Devin Royal also had a strong showing with 22 points. And despite John Mobley Jr.’s potential to be one of the best shooters in the country, his teammates praised his unselfish play on the court.
“He’s not only about scoring, he’s gonna give up a good shot for a great shot,” Tilly said in the postgame press conference. Mobley Jr. finished with 16 points and eight assists.
The Buckeyes’ scoring depth and unselfishness could be a real strength for this team, something head coach Jake Diebler was quick to note after the game.
Diebler, now in his second season as the Buckeyes’ head coach, was pleased with his team’s ability to keep up with IU Indy’s tempo. While acknowledging some sloppy moments, including the second-half turnovers, Diebler credited some of that to fatigue. Overall, he was happy with how his team attacked the paint and got to the free-throw line frequently, drawing 36 fouls on IU Indy.
“I’m just proud of how connected we were,” Diebler said. “Their system and style is relentless, so if you hesitate and slow down, they can turn you over three times in a row. I thought the biggest thing for us was we were really connected. I think we have a chance to have a really good offensive team because of that connection.”
Despite the speed creating some chaotic moments, Diebler sees value in the experience as preparation for the season. “We wanted to meet aggression with aggression tonight,” he said. “I anticipate us being a fast-paced team. You see the offensive firepower we have. We want to be aggressive and play fast.”
It’s a small sample size, but night one seemed to highlight the team’s main strengths: offensive depth and scoring potential, on-court cohesiveness, and the ability to share the ball exceptionally well.
The Buckeyes continue their season Friday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne.