Why the Big Ten Championship could be a low-scoring defensive war between Ohio State and Indiana

Ryan Day and his team praised Ohio State’s upcoming No. 2 opponent Indiana before the Big Ten Championship. Day — who said he can tell the Hoosiers are well coached simply by watching them — pointed out their versatility and ability to do a little bit of everything, whether it’s playing man or zone coverage, bringing pressure, or stopping the run. One area stood out to him.

“Excellent defense,” Day said. “They’re fast, they’re quick, they use their hands really, really well. Opportunistic in terms of creating turnovers, get their hands on a lot of balls. They are as good as anybody in the country, really impressed with how they play, how physical they are, and so it’s a great challenge for our offense.”

Excellent defense is right. Indiana ranks No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (right behind the Buckeyes) only allowing their opponents an average of 10.9 points per game.

There’s a strong chance this could be a low-scoring game because of the lockdown defense on both sides. The Hoosiers also rank No. 2 in rush defense, but they differ drastically from the Buckeyes in their passing yardage defense, where they rank No. 14, compared to Ohio State at No. 1.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is prepared to run the Buckeyes’ offense against the Hoosiers' nearly perfect defense, with a focus on limiting turnovers.

“They’re really sound in their fundamentals and have great technique,” Sayin said. “They’re really good at creating turnovers and capitalizing off those turnovers.”

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana has a balanced attack and has proven its ability on the offensive side as well. They are led by redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza and they rank No. 5 in the country in yards per game with 483.8, while the Buckeyes are at No. 24 with 438.5.

Day talked about the improvement he’s seen from Mendoza and other returners since last season — recognizing there’s a reason they’re ranked second in the country.

“When you’re into year two, there’s a couple things that are different,” Day said. “One, their scheme is even more advanced than it was the year before. And two, they’ve upgraded in a lot of areas in terms of recruiting and talent. So yeah, I think all areas are upgraded from last year.”

Mendoza and Sayin both remain top Heisman Trophy contenders, and the winner of the Big Ten Championship just might be the determining factor.