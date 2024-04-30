Ohio State Buckeyes OL Enokk Vimahi Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi has decided to play his final year of eligibility somewhere other than Columbus.
After five seasons with the Buckeyes, Vimahi announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per Matt Zenith of 247Sports.
Vimahi was a four-star prospect out of Kahuku, Hawaii, and ranked as the No. 8 guard and No. 120 prospect for the 2019 cycle per On3 Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Hawaii.
The sixth-year senior played in 35 games over five years in Columbus, making just two starts - both big ones. The 6-4, 310-pound Vimahi started against Michigan in the 2022 loss and against Missouri in the 2023 Cotton Bowl, also a loss.
Last season, Vimahi appeared for 100 snaps on the offensive line and 10 on special teams - including 57 snaps in the Cotton Bowl loss. He was not expected to have an impact on the starting rotation for the Buckeyes in 2024.
The Buckeyes have had a slew of players hit the portal in the month of April, including running back Dallan Hayden and safeties Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter.
Hayden committed to Colorado while Hawkins will attend UCF next year.
As for how this will affect the Buckeyes depth chart, it shouldn't play too much of a factor.
Vimah was projected as the Buckeyes second-team right behind Josh Fryar, meaning that third-stringer Toby Wilson will get his shot at the second spot in fall camp, while left guard Austin Siereveld could also be deployed his backup position.