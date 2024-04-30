2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Mason Lohrei Looks to Lead Boston Bruins into 2nd Round
Not many players have a chance to play in the NHL, much less a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes defenseman Mason Lohrei and the Boston Bruins would come one step closer to the ultimate goal with a win tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ahead in the series three games to one, the Bruins are just one contest away from a date with the No. 1-seeded Florida Panthers.
Lohrei has been an instrumental part of the Bruins' success this season. The former Buckeyes star skated in 41 games as a rookie this year, scoring 13 points on four goals and nine assists.
The Madison, Wisconsin native has yet to net a goal in the playoffs but recorded an assist in game four of the series last time out.
The Bruins finished the regular season allowing less than three goals per game from their opponents. This average (2.70 goals against, to be exact) was the fifth-best in the NHL in that category.
For reference, the Panthers were the top-ranked team in this regard. Florida recorded a 2.41 goals-against-per-game average, which was just 0.29 above the Bruins.
Lohrei's contributions went a long way toward getting the Bruins that close to the top defensive teams in the league. Now, the Ohio State hockey alum has an opportunity to show what he can do on the biggest stage in the game.
The Bruins and Leafs take the ice against one another in game five of their opening-round series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Coverage of the game will air nationally on ESPN, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.