Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer WR Kyion Grayes Finds New Home
The Ohio State Buckeyes have an abundance of talent in the receiving room headed into the 2024 season, resulting in the natural departure to the transfer portal for players looking to find a bigger role elsewhere.
One former Buckeye has now found the place for him.
Ohio State transfer receiver Kyion Grayes announced on social media Sunday that he's committed to Cal for the 2024 season after spending the past two years in Columbus.
Grayes, a four-star prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. in the 2022 recruiting class, caught just one pass for two yards as a Buckeye. He appeared in two games, playing 13 total snaps combined vs. Iowa and Toledo. Grayes was one of the 13 early enrollees to arrive ahead of spring ball in January 2022.
The Buckeyes and receivers coach Brian Hartline are loaded at WR for the upcoming season. Ohio State landed five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith and brought back Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate for another year after losing Marvin Harrison Jr. to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ohio State begins the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Akron, as coach Ryan Day and co. will look to make their mark on the new-look Big Ten.