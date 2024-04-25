Former Ohio State Player Marcus Williamson Arrested on Alleged Bank Robbery Charges
According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested for his alleged connection in a bank robbery in Columbus on Wednesday.
Per the court documents, Williamson entered the bank at approximately 10:40 am, when he then handed a teller claiming he was armed with a firearm and demanding money.
After the teller gave Williamson the money (an amount that was not given in the court documents), he fled the bank and was apprehended shortly after by police.
After he was in police custody, Williamson was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
According to CBS 10 WBNS in Columbus, Williams is being investigated for his connection in nine different bank robberies in the area in recent weeks.
However, this is far from the first time that Williamson has been reported to have had issues with the law.
Williamson was also arrested in Tennessee on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and robbery of a woman in August of 2022.
Williamson spent five seasons in Columbus, where he played in 26 games, making 65 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and four passes defended. He was a starter for the majority of the season in 2021, helping lead the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl win over Utah.
He was also part of the 2020 team that made it to the CFP National Championship Game, where they ultimately fell to Alabama at Hard Rock Stadium.
Williamson has not been granted bond and is set to make a court appearance on Friday.