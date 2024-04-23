NFL Draft: LSU's Malik Nabers Over Ohio State Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr.?
For most of the last college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was widely considered to be the best in the game.
And it was often said he'd be the first wideout taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
But now there are whispers that one missing attribute may prevent that from happening. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that one NFL offensive assistant coach has an issue with Harrison's lack of "top-end" speed.
“(Harrison’s) not No. 1 to me,” the coach said.
“(LSU’s Malik) Nabers is the No. 1 on my list and I think he is on a lot of people’s lists. He’s just different to me. I don’t think it’s anything toward Marvin, it’s just really that Nabers is that good. His skills with the ball in his hands are really different. His acceleration is just different. His explosive is different... I hesitate to say this because Tyreek Hill’s speed is just so different from anybody in the league, but Nabers has some of that kind of burst and just so explosive off the line of scrimmage.
“He’s as fast as the person chasing him. He’s gonna run away from whoever. If Deion was chasing him, he’d go 4.21 or whatever. He’s the best WR prospect since Chase and on tape, I think he’s even more impressive. This dude is different.”
Harrison's decision to not take part in any on-field testing during the NFL Scouting Combine or Ohio State's Pro Day might hurt him ultimately.
If Harrison's top end speed is an issue for some scouts, he certainly makes up for it in other areas, like route-running and reliable hands.