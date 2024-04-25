One NFL Team Eyeing Trade Up For Ohio State Buckeyes Star Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to be one of the top players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Until lately, most projected Harrison to be the No. 1 receiver in the class, and was almost a universal top-5 pick, with the Arizona Cardinals being the most popular destination among mock draft experts.
Even leading up to the final hours before the draft kicks off, that still seems be the prevailing theory.
Lately, however, some have projected LSU's Malik Nabers to have overtaken Harrison for the title of WR1, due in large part to his perceived lack of speed, which could result in Harrison falling a couple of spots.
Will that result in Harrison dropping out of the top 5? Likely not. What it could do, however, is give teams like Arizona the confidence to trade back, and still get a true No. 1 guy like Nabers or Rome Odunze.
And with that possibility on the table, there could also be teams looking to trade up and attempt to get their hands on Harrison Jr. - including the team his father spent 13 seasons with - the Indianapolis Colts.
Per a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis, the Colts have serious interest in Harrison Jr., albeit with the caveat that trading up for him could be a bit too expensive. Nevertheless, Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't ruling it out.
“I wouldn’t rule anything out,’’ Irsay said in the interview. “We’re open-minded.”
So what would it cost for the Colts to make the move up to No. 4? Well, perhaps a bit too much.
Per the OverTheCap Trade Value Chart, the Colts would likely have to send the first and a third-round pick back to Arizona for the rights to move up. Whereas the DraftTek Trade Value chart suggests that they would also have to add a second-round pick to the deal.
Either way, while the possibility seems unlikely, Irsay and the Colts could desperately use a true No. 1 alpha receiver to get their offense over the top, and Harrison Jr. could be exactly that.